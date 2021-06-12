Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 184 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $247.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.36. The firm has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.35.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

