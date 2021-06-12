Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 6,575 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $5,160,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

