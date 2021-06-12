Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 7,060 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 650,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,560 shares of company stock worth $541,378. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.