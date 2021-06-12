Tower token (TOWER) Market Cap Reaches $5.64 Million

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tower token Profile

Tower token (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

