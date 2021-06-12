Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 876 put options on the company. This is an increase of 696% compared to the average volume of 110 put options.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95. Compass has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Compass will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

COMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

