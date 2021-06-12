Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 428 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.