Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $697.03 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $336.63 and a 12-month high of $704.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

