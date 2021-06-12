Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

