Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NML. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $166,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NML opened at $5.28 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.