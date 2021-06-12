Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,838,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $176.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.09. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.