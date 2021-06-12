Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 963 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after buying an additional 383,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after buying an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 710,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE:PHG opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.