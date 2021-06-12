Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 550.5% in May

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 550.5% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 22,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

TSRYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.