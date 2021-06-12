Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Lowered to C$16.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.30 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCNGF. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.26.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

