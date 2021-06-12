Trilogy Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TMQ. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

TSE:TMQ opened at C$3.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10. The stock has a market cap of C$507.91 million and a P/E ratio of -29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02).

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

