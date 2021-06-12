TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.