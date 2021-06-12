TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,441.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,313.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

