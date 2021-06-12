TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 894 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

