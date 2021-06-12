TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.69 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $247.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

