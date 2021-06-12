TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $177.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

