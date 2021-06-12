TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,460 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $192.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.21. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $135.92 and a 1-year high of $192.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

