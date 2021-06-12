Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCNNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TCNNF stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.49.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

