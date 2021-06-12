TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,934 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 199,796 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,097,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 90,410 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

