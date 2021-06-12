TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 966,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,751. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

