TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.12. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 20,600 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVA.B. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.65.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

