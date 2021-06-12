Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

