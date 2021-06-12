Two Harbors Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,196 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 976% compared to the average daily volume of 948 call options.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 994,768 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 348,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,613,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

