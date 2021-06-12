UBS Group AG Has $46.10 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $46,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.23.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

