UBS Group AG Has $47.56 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $47,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $225.93 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.60.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

