UBS Group AG Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.75% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $41,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.19. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $145.41 and a one year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

