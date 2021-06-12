UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,376 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Copart worth $49,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Copart by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,599,000 after purchasing an additional 78,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.