UBS Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €65.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.33 ($63.92).

ETR:HLE opened at €59.00 ($69.41) on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €34.22 ($40.26) and a 52 week high of €59.32 ($69.79). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -15.94.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

