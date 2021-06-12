UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after buying an additional 107,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.46, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

