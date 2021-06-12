UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH opened at $71.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last ninety days.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.