UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.89.

UiPath stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.76.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

