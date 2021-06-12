UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 117,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,689,342 shares.The stock last traded at $71.25 and had previously closed at $68.71.

PATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

