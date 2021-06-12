Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Up 5.5%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.73 and last traded at $99.55. 2,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 447,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.38.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,230 shares of company stock worth $4,011,052. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.