UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNCFF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $13.35 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.54.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.