United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.06. 3,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,398,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

