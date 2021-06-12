Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Head to Head Contrast

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Unity Bancorp pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 28.42% 15.47% 1.37% Wintrust Financial 19.84% 10.37% 0.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.56 $23.64 million $2.19 10.32 Wintrust Financial $1.90 billion 2.43 $292.99 million $4.68 17.26

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Unity Bancorp and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wintrust Financial 0 1 6 1 3.00

Wintrust Financial has a consensus target price of $78.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Unity Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and consumer construction lines, as well as personal loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered its services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. The company operates 181 banking facilities and 229 ATMs in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, and Florida. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.