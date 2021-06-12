Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.89.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

