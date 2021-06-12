Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $160.38 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.