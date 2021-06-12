Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

NYSE:UVE opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.