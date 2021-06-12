UREEQA (URQA) Market Cap Reaches $968,538.24

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $968,538.24 and approximately $91,050.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00177550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00197477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.01132084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.76 or 1.00142294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

