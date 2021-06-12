USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 10,172 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,666,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,078,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.45 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 754,804 shares worth $81,606,619. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

