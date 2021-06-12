USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 93,000 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of NetEase worth $82,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. Macquarie cut their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,692. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

