USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,389,000. Ferguson makes up approximately 1.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.45. 20,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,491. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.