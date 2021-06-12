USS Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 101,313 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Plug Power by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,806,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,829,691. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

