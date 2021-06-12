USS Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 9,323 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

NYSE NLSN traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $26.14. 2,989,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,944. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

