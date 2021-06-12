USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,221,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in DocuSign by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $9.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,477. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.28 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.27 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,287 shares of company stock worth $13,953,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.