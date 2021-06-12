USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Avalara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $222,417.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,401. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVLR traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.67. 901,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

